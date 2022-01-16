NEXT (NEXT) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $677,563.29 and approximately $1,384.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.28 or 0.00337571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000875 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

