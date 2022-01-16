NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.71. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.