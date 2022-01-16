NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.