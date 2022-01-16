NFT Alley Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $37,708.12 and $40,981.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00062633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.19 or 0.07736495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,780.66 or 0.99594688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008164 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

