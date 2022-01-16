Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.0 days.
NCRBF stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. Nippon Carbon has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89.
About Nippon Carbon
