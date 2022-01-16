NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €41.75 ($47.44).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NOEJ opened at €34.98 ($39.75) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €31.60 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($56.09).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

