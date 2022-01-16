Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Down 42.2% in December

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the December 15th total of 354,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Northern Star Resources stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. Northern Star Resources has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, and Exploration. The company founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

