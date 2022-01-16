Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,382,000 after purchasing an additional 361,520 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.3% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $22.96 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

