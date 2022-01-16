Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Down 47.7% in December

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the December 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Norwood Financial news, EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $158,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $224,821 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWFL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.45. 8,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Norwood Financial has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

