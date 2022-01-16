Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Short Interest Down 46.9% in December

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the December 15th total of 75,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NUWE shares. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NUWE traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.11. 104,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,388. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a market cap of $11.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuwellis by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

