O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,805,000 after buying an additional 6,051,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,833,000 after buying an additional 750,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in O-I Glass by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,424,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,590,000 after buying an additional 151,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,963,000 after buying an additional 86,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,409,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,389,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

