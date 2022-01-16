O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $390.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $311.03 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 29.56%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.