O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 87,869 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,561 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,869 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 25.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

BSBR stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.0118 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.