O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,229 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Shares of INFO opened at $121.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.01.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

