O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,539 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average of $116.05. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.64 and a 12-month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $6,259,920.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 525,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,529,278. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

