O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,539 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AN stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.64 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 53,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $6,266,739.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $6,259,920.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 525,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,529,278 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

