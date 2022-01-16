O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 51,324 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 141.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,324 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Canon by 611.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 198,815 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Canon by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,065,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after buying an additional 184,395 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Canon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canon by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after buying an additional 84,955 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canon by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 790,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,896,000 after buying an additional 65,353 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAJ opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

