O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Creative Planning raised its position in Linde by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Linde by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 34,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Linde by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Linde by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,922,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,151,000 after purchasing an additional 152,568 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Linde by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 134,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,909,000 after purchasing an additional 52,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $328.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.58. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $168.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

