O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,468 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,028,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,139,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,653,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $48.52 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82.

