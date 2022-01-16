O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of RDY opened at $62.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $75.50. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.