O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after buying an additional 741,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after buying an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,095,000 after purchasing an additional 322,515 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $84.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

