O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SAP by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SAP by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP stock opened at $138.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $151.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

