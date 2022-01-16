O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Industrias Bachoco worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $779,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of IBA opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $47.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $980.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Industrias Bachoco Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

