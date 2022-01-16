O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 30.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 317.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 72,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 32.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 131,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.73.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $308.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

