O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 72,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,336,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 131,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.73.

NYSE SHW opened at $308.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.90 and a 200-day moving average of $309.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.