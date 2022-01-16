O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,589 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Innoviva worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVA. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. The business had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,212,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

