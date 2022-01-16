O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,589 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Innoviva worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 72.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 46,818 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 235.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 30,782 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $16.77 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 75.82.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,212,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

