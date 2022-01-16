O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,896 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Popular worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Popular by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,288,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,874,000 after purchasing an additional 82,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Popular by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,060,000 after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Popular by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,220,000 after purchasing an additional 475,111 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,419,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.69. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $98.57.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

In other Popular news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

