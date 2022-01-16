O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,395,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 132,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 65,253 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,003,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 288.6% during the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 777,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,029,000 after buying an additional 577,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 138.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 449,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.