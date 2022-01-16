O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Industrias Bachoco worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter valued at approximately $779,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

IBA opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $980.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

