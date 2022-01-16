O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,105 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of AZN opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

