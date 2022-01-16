O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,178 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Trimble by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Trimble by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $75.92 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.38.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

