O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 34,580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $397.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.70. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

