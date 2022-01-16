O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,303 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 26.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,265 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.81.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

