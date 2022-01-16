O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,064 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG opened at $56.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.