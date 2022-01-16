O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 11,941 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,415 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,941 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BHP Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $447,539,000 after purchasing an additional 193,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,818,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,438,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,324,868 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,490,000 after purchasing an additional 180,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.