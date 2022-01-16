O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 14,230 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

