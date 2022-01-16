O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,015 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.