O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,181 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,810,841,000 after buying an additional 61,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,695,386,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,801,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,728,000 after buying an additional 147,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,333,000 after buying an additional 134,793 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $326.16 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.00.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

