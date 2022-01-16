O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,415 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,941 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in BHP Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in BHP Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,170 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

