Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Critical Review

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oak Street Health and Pear Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $882.77 million 6.00 -$187.99 million ($1.62) -13.58 Pear Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pear Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and Pear Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -27.80% -133.13% -23.96% Pear Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oak Street Health and Pear Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 3 11 0 2.79 Pear Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Oak Street Health currently has a consensus target price of $57.60, indicating a potential upside of 161.82%. Pear Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 186.70%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than Oak Street Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pear Therapeutics beats Oak Street Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics Inc. is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia. Pear Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Thimble Point Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

