OAX Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, OAX has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $13.38 million and $246,992.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OAX

OAX is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

