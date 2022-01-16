Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Short Interest Down 42.9% in December

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,700 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 868,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. 193,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,087. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

