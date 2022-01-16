Offshift Reaches Market Capitalization of $75.18 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.74 or 0.00038768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $75.18 million and $7.11 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,170.28 or 0.99960123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00098506 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00032645 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.24 or 0.00739192 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

