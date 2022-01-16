Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Short Interest Up 92.7% in December

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OI stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. OI has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.59.

Get OI alerts:

OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $429.46 million for the quarter.

Oi SA engages in the provision of telecommunications utility services. The firm offers mobile, broadband, pay television, data transmission, and Internet provider services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and B2B Services. The Residential Services segment focuses on the sale of fixed telephony services including, voice services, data communication services, and pay TV.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for OI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.