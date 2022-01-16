Oikos Price Hits $0.0038 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a market cap of $705,302.38 and $3,372.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00064883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00073002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.59 or 0.07762067 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00071346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,308.66 or 0.99942331 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008259 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

