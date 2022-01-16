OKCash Market Capitalization Hits $1.16 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, OKCash has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $1,324.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,588.55 or 1.00000312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00097717 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00032306 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00035036 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.47 or 0.00710220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,126,162 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

