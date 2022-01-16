Omni Price Hits $3.12 on Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00007292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $133.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.40 or 0.00346712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000887 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,309 coins and its circulating supply is 562,993 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

