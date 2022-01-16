One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ OEPW opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter worth about $101,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter worth about $243,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

