Ontology Gas (ONG) Market Capitalization Tops $210.17 Million

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Ontology Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $210.17 million and approximately $68.73 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00059605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

ONG is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,078,771 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare,

Ontology Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars.

